Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 886 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.1% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.25.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $6.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.32. The company had a trading volume of 509,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,397. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $352.79 and a 200-day moving average of $387.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

