Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 604 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,964,000 after acquiring an additional 631,916 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,756,000 after purchasing an additional 551,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,955,000 after buying an additional 518,874 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.44.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.14. 1,432,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.21 and a 200 day moving average of $167.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

