Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 597 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $6.62 on Wednesday, reaching $278.21. 2,521,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,626,176. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.58 and a 200-day moving average of $305.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

