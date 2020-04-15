Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 5,020 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison makes up approximately 1.6% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $20,911,510,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,802,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,144,000 after buying an additional 610,178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,368,000 after acquiring an additional 416,180 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,371,000 after purchasing an additional 382,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

NYSE:ED traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.76. 491,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,717. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average of $88.48. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

