Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 1,094 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Paypal comprises approximately 2.3% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Paypal were worth $13,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Paypal by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Paypal by 628.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,505 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Paypal by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $465,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,796 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,282,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,493,621. The stock has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.01.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.20.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

