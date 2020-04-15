Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 10,396 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,396 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA owned about 0.07% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,038,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $63.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,420. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $109.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.89.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

