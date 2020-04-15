Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.4% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.27.

NYSE:NEE traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,022. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.29 and a 200-day moving average of $241.76. The company has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

