Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.5% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,692,000 after purchasing an additional 286,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,095,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after buying an additional 1,110,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after acquiring an additional 592,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,843,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $743,350,000 after acquiring an additional 70,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,000. The company has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.16. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In other news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,079,169.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wolfe Research cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.18.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

