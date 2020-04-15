Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,973,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $223,461,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $101,748,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 111,608.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,629,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,335,000 after purchasing an additional 920,321 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE:A traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $77.78. The stock had a trading volume of 66,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.20. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on A. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.57.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

