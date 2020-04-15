Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Purchases 2,621 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 2.0% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $293,137,000 after buying an additional 383,843 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 2,616.0% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,249 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $4.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.70. 3,046,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,915,076. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day moving average is $107.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

