Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Lowers Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 85,003 shares during the period. Blackstone Group makes up about 2.7% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $15,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after buying an additional 2,214,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,600,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $760,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,651 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,720,000 after purchasing an additional 125,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.31. 3,876,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,837,611. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.20. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 236,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $4,801,071.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

