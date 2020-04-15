Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Increases Stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

XYL traded down $3.18 on Wednesday, reaching $67.22. 478,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,501. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Oppenheimer lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xylem from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered their target price on Xylem from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.58.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

