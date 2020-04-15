Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA owned about 0.13% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.62. 9,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,940. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.39. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.