Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,944,000 after buying an additional 975,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,671,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $717,925,000 after buying an additional 227,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,146,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,198,000 after buying an additional 176,235 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,950,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,506,000 after acquiring an additional 51,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,281,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.44. The company had a trading volume of 582,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,336. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.47. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $310,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $131,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,931. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

