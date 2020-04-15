Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $17.69 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 3.1% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

