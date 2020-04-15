Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $14.17 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.5% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.92. 3,209,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,375,835. The firm has a market cap of $209.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.