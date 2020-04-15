Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $12.76 Million Stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises 2.2% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $477,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,869,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,129,000 after purchasing an additional 841,298 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,758,000 after buying an additional 791,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 1,216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 633,216 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.00.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HUM traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $353.86. 616,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,347. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $384.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

