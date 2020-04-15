Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,956 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 2.0% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after buying an additional 161,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after buying an additional 144,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,239,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after acquiring an additional 272,323 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.15. 4,642,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,446,092. The company has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.68. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

