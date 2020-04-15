Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Decreases Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.2% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 48,920,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,241,880. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.73. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $207.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

