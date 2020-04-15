Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Buys 7,005 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after acquiring an additional 103,719 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after purchasing an additional 915,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,456,000 after purchasing an additional 147,772 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,495,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $539,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $211,746.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,569.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.75. 812,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,582. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

