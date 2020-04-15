Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.8% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $8.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,431,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,956,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

