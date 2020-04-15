Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Boosts Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities makes up about 1.2% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.13. The stock had a trading volume of 30,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.98 and its 200 day moving average is $204.96. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.71.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

