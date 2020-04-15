Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Acquires 8,126 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 277.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,672 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,463,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,836 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,436,000 after buying an additional 781,695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.43. The stock had a trading volume of 70,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,964. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.65. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

