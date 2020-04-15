Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Acquires 7,793 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.2% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 158,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,474,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.28. The company had a trading volume of 475,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,428,862. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.37 and its 200-day moving average is $144.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.