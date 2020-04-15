Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Acquires 18,050 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,996,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,372,109. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

