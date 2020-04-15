Baader Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €33.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €33.00 ($38.37) price target from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Covestro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €38.19 ($44.41).

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR:1COV traded down €1.27 ($1.48) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €29.10 ($33.84). 2,018,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a fifty day moving average of €29.92 and a 200 day moving average of €39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. Covestro has a 12 month low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 12 month high of €55.78 ($64.86).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.