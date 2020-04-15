B. Riley Upgrades Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) to “Neutral”

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $9.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $477.91 million, a PE ratio of 310.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 25,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $250,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,641.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Banc of California by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Banc of California by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.