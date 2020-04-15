B. Riley Lowers Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Price Target to $2.50

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 233.38% from the stock’s previous close.

SND has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Smart Sand from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Smart Sand from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Shares of SND stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.22. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.47.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smart Sand will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Smart Sand by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Smart Sand by 338.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 155,788 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 4.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.