B. Riley Lowers First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Price Target to $22.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at B. Riley from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Stephens upgraded First Busey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Busey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $17.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Busey has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.91 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.78%. Research analysts predict that First Busey will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robin N. Elliott acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $43,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Lykins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 241,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,622. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $246,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Busey by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

