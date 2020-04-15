B. Riley Lowers Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Price Target to $25.00

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

BPRN stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. Bank Of Princeton has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $141.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million. Research analysts predict that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

