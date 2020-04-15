B. Riley Lowers Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target to $8.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AOSL. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $8.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $192.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.50 and a beta of 1.54. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 483,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 17,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 151,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 85,163 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

