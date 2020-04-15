B. Riley Increases Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target to $22.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its target price raised by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

ACLS stock opened at $21.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $550,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,123,063.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

