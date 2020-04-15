AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Shares Up 9.8%

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) shot up 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.67, 5,277 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 193,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZRX. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on AzurRx BioPharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.
The firm has a market cap of $16.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.
About AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)
AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.
Recommended Story: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.