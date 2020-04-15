AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Shares Up 9.8%

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) shot up 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.67, 5,277 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 193,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZRX. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on AzurRx BioPharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

The firm has a market cap of $16.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) by 377.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,554 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned about 1.13% of AzurRx BioPharma worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

