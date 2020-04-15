Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.30-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $118-118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.11 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to ~$0.30 EPS.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.49 million, a PE ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $29.24.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $550,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $313,497.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,436. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

