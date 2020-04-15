Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

Aware has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:ATCO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,369. Aware has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.61 million.

ATCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Aware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Aware from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Aware Company Profile

