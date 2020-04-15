Aware (ATCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

Aware has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Aware stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.97. 2,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,369. Aware has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.61 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Aware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Aware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Aware from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

