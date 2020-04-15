Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) vs. Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Head to Head Analysis

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Avrobio alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Avrobio and Prevail Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avrobio 0 1 6 0 2.86 Prevail Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Avrobio presently has a consensus target price of $33.60, suggesting a potential upside of 135.79%. Prevail Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.55%. Given Avrobio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avrobio is more favorable than Prevail Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avrobio and Prevail Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avrobio N/A N/A -$72.96 million ($2.66) -5.36 Prevail Therapeutics N/A N/A -$63.19 million ($2.22) -6.22

Prevail Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avrobio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Avrobio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Prevail Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Avrobio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avrobio and Prevail Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avrobio N/A -49.28% -45.81% Prevail Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics beats Avrobio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease. The company's lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02 that has completed pre-clinical trials for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, which is in preclinical development to treat Pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 that has completed pre-clinical studies for treating cystinosis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease. It is also developing PR006 for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutation and PR004 for the treatment of synucleinopathies. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.