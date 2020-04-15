Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) traded up 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.40, 6,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 403,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

