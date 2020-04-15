Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) was downgraded by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of Avinger from $3.00 to $2.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.63. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 200.27% and a negative net margin of 213.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Avinger will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

