Avian Securities Downgrades Avianca (NYSE:AVH) to Underperform

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Avian Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avianca from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

NYSE:AVH opened at $1.22 on Monday. Avianca has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $93.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.89). Avianca had a negative return on equity of 110.89% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avianca will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVH. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avianca by 12,021.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 300,542 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Avianca by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 330,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avianca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avianca

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

