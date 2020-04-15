Aventus (AVT) Price Tops $0.0784

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Aventus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00001168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Gatecoin and HitBTC. Aventus has a market cap of $470,447.83 and $15,251.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aventus has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.43 or 0.02762201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00223139 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00053225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00047116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, IDEX, HitBTC, OKEx, Ethfinex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

