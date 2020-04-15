Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $30.96 on Monday. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,525,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,334,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,366,000 after buying an additional 752,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,962,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 606,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after buying an additional 280,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,080,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

