Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.31

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 73.31 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.86), with a volume of 8892684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.79).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Avacta Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 20.31.

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

