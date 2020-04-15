Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Lowered to $159.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $6.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.25. The company had a trading volume of 720,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,042. The stock has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.22.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,854 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

