AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.2% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AT&T by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,445,000 after buying an additional 2,276,705 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in AT&T by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,660,000 after buying an additional 1,674,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,138,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,796,876. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $216.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.02.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.