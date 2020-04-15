ATLANT Price Down 32.1% Over Last Week (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 29% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. ATLANT has a market cap of $616,334.72 and approximately $80.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates, YoBit and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.89 or 0.02762545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00223573 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT’s genesis date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, OKEx, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

