Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Athabasca Oil Corp (TSE:ATH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 866344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATH. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$0.85 to C$0.15 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Athabasca Oil from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.20 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Athabasca Oil has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$0.44.

The firm has a market cap of $68.05 million and a P/E ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$188.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Corp will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

