ATBCoin (ATB) Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, TOPBTC and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, ATBCoin has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATBCoin has a total market cap of $32,215.09 and $26,240.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,726.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.08 or 0.03272001 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00763674 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATBCoin (ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com . ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, TOPBTC, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

