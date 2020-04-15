At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Shares Gap Up to $2.14

Shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $2.14. At Home Group shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 51,429 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOME shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of At Home Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Get At Home Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $124.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 15.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $397.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. At Home Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other At Home Group news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 518,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $1,217,316.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,612 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 51.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 101,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Company Profile (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.