Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Shares Gap Up to $3.41

Shares of Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $3.41. Astrotech shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 25,177 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Astrotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.92.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

About Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

